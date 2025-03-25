March 25, 2025

THERE’S GOLDBERG SIGNAL SCANDAL. AND THE BIDEN PERJURY SCANDAL: Techno Fog makes effective use of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) even though it often entails unacceptable costs and delays. But those factors can be overcome, as is seen in today’s Substack column detailing the lies told by Joe Biden in the Robert Hur investigation of the now-former president’s possession of classified documents.

Posted at 1:09 pm by Mark Tapscott