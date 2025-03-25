THERE’S GOLDBERG SIGNAL SCANDAL. AND THE BIDEN PERJURY SCANDAL: Techno Fog makes effective use of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) even though it often entails unacceptable costs and delays. But those factors can be overcome, as is seen in today’s Substack column detailing the lies told by Joe Biden in the Robert Hur investigation of the now-former president’s possession of classified documents.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.