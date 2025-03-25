March 25, 2025

YOU STAY CLASSY, DEMS:

It’s still only March, but Crockett has been having quite a year:

Remember that it’s all performative: You Should Learn to Code.

In keeping with the new trend of code-switching, we have one of its greatest employers, Jasmine Crockett, invoking that linguistic nuance into her own professional congressional cadence every day. Originally the beneficiary of good secondary schooling where proper English is taught for $35,000 a year, young Jasmine once sounded like this. Today, she sounds like that. (same clip 20 seconds in) Why? Is it because now she represents Texas’ 30th District, where only 18 percent of the constituents are white, 40 percent are black, and the balance is largely made up of Hispanics? Apparently, for Crockett, code-switching from proper English down to the vulgate is important to reach out to her voters — because, apparently, speaking like an educated person just puts them all off. That seems like she’s sort of making a blanket assumption, as she does, but if Ted Cruz did it (he’s from the same district), he’d likely be roasted into next year. Crockett won’t because, with her immutable characteristics, she is immune from Kryptonite. And the need for “authenticity.”

Earlier: Crockett calls for violence against Elon Musk and Ted Cruz.

 

