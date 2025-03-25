YOU STAY CLASSY, DEMS:

Th Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has used a wheelchair since 1984 when he was tragically paralyzed in an accident. Today, the unquestioned leader of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett, mocks him with the insult “Governor Hot Wheels.” https://t.co/2etrTie8LP — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) March 25, 2025

It’s still only March, but Crockett has been having quite a year:

Just to update the score board, Jasmine Crockett has now claimed the 2024 election was stolen, called for violence against Ted Cruz, and made fun of Gregg Abbott being wheelchair bound. And not a single denunciation from anyone on CNN. Weird, right? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 25, 2025

Remember that it’s all performative: You Should Learn to Code.

In keeping with the new trend of code-switching, we have one of its greatest employers, Jasmine Crockett, invoking that linguistic nuance into her own professional congressional cadence every day. Originally the beneficiary of good secondary schooling where proper English is taught for $35,000 a year, young Jasmine once sounded like this. Today, she sounds like that. (same clip 20 seconds in) Why? Is it because now she represents Texas’ 30th District, where only 18 percent of the constituents are white, 40 percent are black, and the balance is largely made up of Hispanics? Apparently, for Crockett, code-switching from proper English down to the vulgate is important to reach out to her voters — because, apparently, speaking like an educated person just puts them all off. That seems like she’s sort of making a blanket assumption, as she does, but if Ted Cruz did it (he’s from the same district), he’d likely be roasted into next year. Crockett won’t because, with her immutable characteristics, she is immune from Kryptonite. And the need for “authenticity.”

