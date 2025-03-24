NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Pam Bondi Warns Jasmine Crockett to ‘Tread Carefully’ After Threat to ‘Take Down’ Elon, Crockett Responds.

Crockett swiftly ran to MSNBC’s Alex Witt to “set the record straight,” dismissing Bondi’s threat with a defense suggesting she wasn’t being literal when she told rabid followers to take down Musk. It was the Tesla stock she was referencing.

“I wasn’t calling for violence,” she said. “It’s ridiculous that I even have to say something like that. But because they are trying to twist our words, one of the things that I told people to do is make sure you are adhering to the laws in your area.”

In her usual dismissive attitude, Crockett reiterated her explanation for the “slow people listening,” which was a reference to Bondi but likely more appropriate to anyone watching MSNBC.

“I just want to say that I have never promoted violence whatsoever,” she claimed without evidence.

Her track record, however, betrays the slow congresswoman, as Crockett has repeatedly made incendiary remarks that could be construed as a call to violence against Trump administration officials.