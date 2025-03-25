HE GETS IT: And yet, so many people are delighted to have the opportunity to freak out about something that Trump administration did. It’s bizarre how they play along with leftist narratives. The answer to your enemies is to give them nothing. Nothing. You’re not being principled. You’re not demonstrating integrity. You’re showing weakness. Never ever ever give them the head of one of your allies.

And if you no got x.

Sure. Fat finger happens. On the other hand, I’m going to doubt anything from this particular assclown at the Atlantic.

For the record, there are ways to duplicate a phone that will even do aps like Signal. (It’s just not as easy as the attack I suffered a few years back.) Yes, it’s hideously illegal. So are bombs in Tesla dealerships.

Keep control of your electronics and anything else you don’t want the left to get into. The left has entered its wounded animal phase. They’re dangerous.