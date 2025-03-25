March 25, 2025

I WAS TRAVELING YESTERDAY, AND FELL A BIT BEHIND, but the Signal story seems like a nothingburger to me. In fact, I kind of wonder if Goldberg was deliberately included as part of an information op, allowing them to release stuff they didn’t want to be seen releasing openly. Anyway, “war plans?” Not so much, but it’s Jeffrey Goldberg so. . .

Posted at 9:05 am by Glenn Reynolds