NO SURPRISE IN BURNING TESLAS: Rod Martin lays it out in simple, straightforward language:

“By some counts, Elon [Musk’s DOGE] has already uncovered more than $115 billion in federal waste, fraud, and ghost programs. He says he believes he’ll root out over $1 Trillion, possibly as much as $2 Trillion. That’s out of a $7 Trillion federal budget, and more than enough to eliminate the $1.8 Trillion federal deficit and begin paying down the national debt.

“One might think that Democrats would applaud that: Biden, Obama, and Clinton all called for similar measures. But there’s a reason they never acted on those proposals. Cutting what any objective person would consider waste and fraud is an existential threat to a party whose power depends on permanent bloat, off-books slush funds, and unaccountable bureaucracies.”

Last week was Sunshine Week, according to the professional mainstream media journalism outfits. One would think, as I pointed out in a PJMedia column, that DOGE providing more transparency far faster than ever before seen in the nation’s capital would spark cries of “Hallelujah!!”

If the end justifies the means, then burning down Teslas, shooting up Tesla dealerships and all but threatening to kill Musk if given the opportunity is justified if it protects the gravy train.