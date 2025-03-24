GOOD ADVICE FROM MY CONGRESSMAN:

Get off your victory lap. We are 1 flu season away from losing our majority. Make us follow thru with codifying @realDonaldTrump agenda. — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) March 24, 2025

Though it’s really advice for Mike Johnson and John Thune.

Related: Voter ID law and election integrity should be top priority in new Congress. Voters want it, and with good reason.

UPDATE: From the comments: “It would be interesting for Johnson and Thune to prepare and circulate the aforementioned list of five things I got done last week. From this distance we can’t see anything happening and it is disconcerting.”