GOT WOKE, WENT…: As Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Performed Even Worse Than Predicted, Some Curious Data Is Found in the Details.

Looking at past averages in those conservative-versus-liberal locations it was found that “Snow White” actually performed slightly better than historical levels in those red areas against those traditional percentages.

Family and animated movies’ ticket sales come from 63% Blue counties and 37% Red counties while their attendance stems from 60% Blue counties and 40% Red counties. That means that Snow White with 40% ticket sales and 43.5% admissions from Red county-based cinemas overindexed in such locations.

What this revealing detail means is that the studio has lost its ability to spin this as a social backlash. Disney cannot dismiss this as an intolerant reaction when its film performed below expectations with its dependable blue locations. Coupled with the diminished interest in international territories, this is a sign that the product quality was the issue. Anti-woke backlash is no longer an excuse when the avoidance by audiences was across the spectrum.

What Disney is facing with this performance is that it had a functionally flawed film. Numerous misfires in the approach to the product and with casting led to a result that few had an interest in. Instead of focusing on the quality of the material, the studio looked to generate a new version with contemporary virtue signaling, making a progressive spin on a classic property.

The result was not creating a new fusion offering; instead, it ended up serving up a dish that most found unpalatable. The box office shows data points that indicate the woke tendency at Disney is a losing proposition. Looking over its recent hits – “Deadpool 3”, “Inside Out 2”, and “Moana 2” – lays out the obvious facts for the executives. When you do not force feed woke content, the audiences reward you with interest and ticket purchases. “Snow White” should serve as the object lesson for future considerations on projects they greenlight. It remains to be seen that Disney is learning from these misfires.