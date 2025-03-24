HE HAS A POINT:
“Omg they can’t just ban Pharma commercials, what about free speech?!”
Bitch, when’s the last time you saw a cigarette commercial?
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 24, 2025
