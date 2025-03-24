READER JOHN STEAKLEY ON SODA AND SNAP: “Readers who didn’t grow up in certain conditions in certain parts of the country won’t see the deeper side of this story: It’s not about sugar or health. The welfare recipients aren’t buying the sweets to consume. Soda is a currency. Welfare recipients buy it and resell it for cash or trade it for things they can’t buy directly with welfare, like alcohol or tobacco. Republicans aren’t trying to deny poor kids some sweet treats. They’re trying to shut down a black market trade. Dems are trying to keep the black market running.” As usual.

Related: Sheriff: LaFollette soda store raided in alleged EBT scam; vice mayor to be indicted. “Campbell County Sheriff Robbie K. Goins says the investigation into The Pop Shop on Jacksboro Pike has been ongoing for three months. Goins says people would buy and sell soda, other drinks and snacks using food stamp cards, and then sell them to the store, which would then be sold at a profit. Goins says undercover officers on several occasions would come, be told what to purchase, and then come back to sell it. Goins said narcotics, specifically marijuana, were also sold at the business, as well property believed by the owners to be stolen.”

Note the opioid connection mentioned in the article.