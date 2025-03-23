ICYMI, FROM SATURDAY:

Several dozen people protested @elonmusk in front of the Pru in Boston today. Chant: “Elon, Elon your stock’s in trouble, we’re gonna burst your Tesla bubble “ apparently unaware of Tesla’s actual stock movement. Also lots of Ukraine flags and masks for some reason. pic.twitter.com/sb8uap3KMt — @instapundit (@instapundit) March 22, 2025

I should note that as we approached this rally we saw several Chinese couples and one woman with a stroller moving away quickly and looking worried. I don’t know if they were afraid of violence or that it might hurt their visa status to be seen there.