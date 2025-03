IT’S WEIRD THAT PEOPLE DON’T TRUST THE PUBLIC HEALTH ESTABLISHMENT:

After I asked AHA about the bizarre position, it retracted its position and claimed that it was a mistake. It did not explain how its lobbyist could have made such a mistake.

Possibly relevant? Pepsi, Walmart, and Ozempic's manufacturer fund AHA. READ:https://t.co/uyl41z9hbv

— Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) March 23, 2025