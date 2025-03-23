CHANGE OF THE GUARD:
🇺🇸GEN Z IS GOING RED — AND DEMOCRATS CAN’T BELIEVE IT
David Shor is stunned: Gen Z, once hailed as the future of the progressive movement, is now leaning conservative.
Trump’s support among 18-29 year olds just hit 52.7%. Young men are backing him by huge margins.
Ezra Klein… https://t.co/25jIG1czPG pic.twitter.com/ZTkBdCECWF
— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 23, 2025
This is exactly what happened. The old white guys shrugged and cooperated, or cheered it on.
Now they wonder why all the young white guys hate them and everything they stand for. https://t.co/QcRrUa2BvM
— John Carter (@martianwyrdlord) March 22, 2025