ARRESTING POLITICAL OPPONENTS APPEARS TO BE THE DESPERATION-TACTIC-OF-CHOICE NOWADAYS:

Istanbul mayor İmamoğlu was arrested on the very day of the primary that would make official his candidacy for president. Crowds of unprecedented size are at the polls anyway. The scene shows citizens waiting to vote in Kadıköy, Asian side of Istanbul. https://t.co/tQih1IFShI

For six years, the Erdoğan regime dug for dirt on Istanbul mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. It found none. But a panel of judges had him arrested anyway, based on hearsay from three anonymous witnesses. There’s a reason why Turkey ranks near the bottom of every global rule of law index. https://t.co/K9PYEhZZy1

Why is this not news all over the world, especially in America??

The Irish police have sent a file to the state prosecutor recommending charges of incitement to hatred against Conor McGregor.

The most blatant case of political policing we've ever seen! pic.twitter.com/j2KivxMOPS

