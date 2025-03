THE INSTADAUGHTER HAS SOME TURKISH FRIENDS AND WE WERE TALKING ABOUT THIS:

It’s amazing that US legacy media are still treating the Turkish protests as minor news. The Erdoğan Era, which began in 2003, has seen nothing like it, and the showdown is about to get ugly. A regime change in Turkey could shake the Middle East and improve Turkey-EC relations. https://t.co/GwGPfzoQwx

— Timur Kuran (@timurkuran) March 22, 2025