HISTORY:
3 years ago today: Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearing claims to be an originalist, says she is unfamiliar with RBG's VMI ruling, and can't say what a woman is.
— Ed Whelan (@EdWhelanEPPC) March 22, 2025
