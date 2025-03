A LITTLE ON-THE-SPOT TWITTER-JOURNALISM:

Several dozen people protested @elonmusk in front of the Pru in Boston today.

Chant: “Elon, Elon your stock’s in trouble, we’re gonna burst your Tesla bubble “ apparently unaware of Tesla’s actual stock movement. Also lots of Ukraine flags and masks for some reason. pic.twitter.com/sb8uap3KMt

— @instapundit (@instapundit) March 22, 2025