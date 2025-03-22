ONCE AGAIN, DEMOCRATS ARE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF AN 80/20 ISSUE:

"Tesla automobiles and Tesla dealerships have been vandalized by anti-Trump protesters. Is vandalism against Tesla an appropriate form of protest?" NO –

DEM: 61%

IND: 79%

GOP: 78%

All Voters: 72% https://t.co/F5un4XeCSU — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 22, 2025