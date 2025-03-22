ONCE AGAIN, DEMOCRATS ARE ON THE WRONG SIDE OF AN 80/20 ISSUE:
"Tesla automobiles and Tesla dealerships have been vandalized by anti-Trump protesters. Is vandalism against Tesla an appropriate form of protest?"
NO –
DEM: 61%
IND: 79%
GOP: 78%
All Voters: 72% https://t.co/F5un4XeCSU
— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 22, 2025
Democrat approval sits at 27%, and their strategy to climb out of that hole is apparently to send out the radical wing of the party on a speaking tour against oligarchs, while simultaneously engaging in a domestic t*rror campaign against the person they call an oligarch. pic.twitter.com/Mcltj3c0fM
— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 22, 2025