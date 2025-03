IMMIGRANTS CONTRIBUTE SO MUCH TO AMERICA. WHY DO DEMOCRATS HATE HIM?

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion when it was worth half that

He cut 80% of the workforce that was not doing anything useful, unwavering against angry cries.

He used the data to create xAI, which is now valued at $75 billion.

X is now sustainably profitable for theā€¦

— Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 22, 2025