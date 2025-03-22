THIS WILL BE AN EARLY TEST FOR RFK, JR.:
🚨 Large Soda Companies are paying “influencers” upwards of $1,000 PER POST to lobby against the SNAP (food stamp) soda ban
Why?
Because Coca-Cola and PepsiCo pull in over $5 BILLION each year off taxpayer-funded food stamps.
DON'T FALL FOR IT. Big Soda is paying for these…
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025
Woah – SNAP is about 25% of Coke's revenue!?
No wonder Big Soda is paying conservative X influencers.
— Mark Mitchell, Rasmussen Reports (@honestpollster) March 22, 2025