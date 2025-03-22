THIS WILL BE AN EARLY TEST FOR RFK, JR.:

🚨 Large Soda Companies are paying “influencers” upwards of $1,000 PER POST to lobby against the SNAP (food stamp) soda ban

Why?

Because Coca-Cola and PepsiCo pull in over $5 BILLION each year off taxpayer-funded food stamps.

Because Coca-Cola and PepsiCo pull in over $5 BILLION each year off taxpayer-funded food stamps.

DON'T FALL FOR IT. Big Soda is paying for these…

— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 22, 2025