THIS IS A TEENAGER’S DEFINITION OF INDEPENDENCE. “I’M INDEPENDENT, NOW WHERE’S MY ALLOWANCE?”
Apparently the word “independent” means something different in Australia than it does everywhere else.
Because if you need $600 million from a foreign country to conduct your research….your research is DEPENDENT on that country. https://t.co/BtVADz6eI6 pic.twitter.com/54FzogUrVU
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 22, 2025
So essentially, the American taxpayer has unwittingly been the world’s piggy bank for god knows how long, and all the while, the beneficiaries of our forced donations have been telling us how awful we are. https://t.co/YHkl5RCujI
— CCP IS ASSHOE (@CCPISASSH0E) March 22, 2025
Eh, if they’re going to call us awful with our money or without it, let them do it without our money.