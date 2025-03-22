THIS IS A TEENAGER’S DEFINITION OF INDEPENDENCE. “I’M INDEPENDENT, NOW WHERE’S MY ALLOWANCE?”

Apparently the word “independent” means something different in Australia than it does everywhere else.

Because if you need $600 million from a foreign country to conduct your research….your research is DEPENDENT on that country. https://t.co/BtVADz6eI6 pic.twitter.com/54FzogUrVU

— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 22, 2025