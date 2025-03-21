DOUBLE STANDARDS ARE THE ONLY STANDARDS THE ESTABLISHMENT HAS LEFT. Double Standards for Jew-Haters? “Because the DOJ under Merrick Garland had identified ‘racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists’ as the No. 1 terrorism threat in America, and because this one crazy Jew-hater in Richmond happened to be associated with a Catholic group, a shadow of terrorist suspicion was cast on all conservative Catholics by the FBI. ‘Henrico man sentenced to over eight years in prison for illegally possessing Molotov cocktails’ was the headline on a DOJ press release last month bringing an end to the Xavier Lopez case, and not a single Democrat has filed a lawsuit or issued a press release opposing the prosecution of Lopez. Why, then, are we hearing so much noise about the Trump administration’s crackdown on Jew-haters?”

Because the left defends its tools, and persecutes its enemies.