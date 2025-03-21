WELL, MAYBE THEY’LL GET THIS ONE RIGHT: Boeing will build the US Air Force’s next air superiority fighter.
And there’s not much of a choice, as Elon doesn’t build combat aircraft. But he’ll probably build the drones that replace this one.
