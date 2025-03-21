OBVIOUSLY IT’S THOSE DUMB RED-STATE REDNECK ANTI-VAXXERS: Number of Texas measles cases surpass last year’s national total.

Oh, wait: Europe grapples with highest number of measles cases in more than 25 years. “A total of 127,350 cases were reported in the region in 2024, double the number of cases reported for 2023 and the highest number since 1997, according to analysis by WHO and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF).”

Also: Ontario sees another sharp increase in measles cases, outbreaks growing in Quebec and Alberta.

I wonder where all these cases are coming from?