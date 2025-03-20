I’M SORRY, BUT ALL THE TASTEMAKERS IN THE MEDIA ARE TELLING ME HE’S THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD:
Elon Musk: At GM, there's a special elevator only for senior executives. We have no such thing at Tesla.
“I actually know the people on the line, because I worked on the line, I walked the line, I slept in the factory, and I worked beside them. So, I'm no stranger to them.… pic.twitter.com/rbW9Dtc8kM
But don’t worry, hard-working Tesla people. There are Democrats trying to wreck the value of your stock.
This was my favorite speaker, the independent journalist and hacker who tells us the entire point of these organized protests are to tank Tesla stock.
Not a lawyer but this seems illegal to me. pic.twitter.com/9V2aNrdDR2
