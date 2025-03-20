RUY TEIXEIRA: How Deep Is the Hole Democrats Are In? Pretty deep. “On the plus side, voters in a February Navigator Research poll across the battleground Congressional districts thought Democrats in Congress “fight for what they believe.” However, they also thought Democrats don’t respect work, don’t share my values, don’t look out for working people, don’t value work, don’t care about people like me, don’t have the right priorities and, by a massive 47 points, don’t get things done. Double ouch.”

Oh, yeah, they fight for what they believe all right. The problem is what they believe.