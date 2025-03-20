March 20, 2025

THIS IS AN OPPORTUNITY:

Give these people the full J6 cellphone tracking and surveillance treatment, arrest huge numbers, then trace back the funding and prosecute and/or sue the funders. A whole lefty civil disruption / domestic terror network can be taken down.

UPDATE:

Don’t get cocky, kid.

ANOTHER UPDATE: It really does work like this.

Plus:

Posted at 8:51 am by Glenn Reynolds