CHANGE: RFK Jr. Launches ‘Operation Stork Speed’ To Protect Baby Formula After Shortages Rocked Biden. “The FDA is initiating its first comprehensive update of infant formula nutrient standards since 1998. This review aims to ensure that formulas meet current nutritional requirements essential for infant development. In response to recent findings of heavy metals like arsenic and lead in some infant formulas, the FDA will increase testing for these and other contaminants to ensure product safety.”