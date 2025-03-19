WHAT PROPAGANDA LOOKS LIKE:
This is how Netflix portrays a 13-year-old knife murderer in the UK. Second image is the person it was based on. pic.twitter.com/K98h29F7B0
— Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) March 19, 2025
WHAT PROPAGANDA LOOKS LIKE:
This is how Netflix portrays a 13-year-old knife murderer in the UK. Second image is the person it was based on. pic.twitter.com/K98h29F7B0
— Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) March 19, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.