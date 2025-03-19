FOR YEARS TALKING OF THE DEEP STATE WAS CALLED CONSPIRACY THEORY. THEN YOU DISCOVER THAT INSIDERS WERE TALKING ABOUT IT IN 1961.

President Trump just exposed Arthur Schlesinger’s full 15-page memo calling for JFK to break up the CIA in 1961.

Schlesinger called the CIA a rogue “state within a state.”

“No one knows how many potential problems … are being created by CIA clandestine operations.”

🧵THREAD pic.twitter.com/V4xNyESN1v

— Holden Culotta (@Holden_Culotta) March 19, 2025