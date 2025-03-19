March 19, 2025

Yes, before the decision in Marbury was announced, President Thomas Jefferson had already stated that if he lost, he would not obey a ruling for the plaintiff. Background here.

After Dobbs, the left went on the warpath against the Supreme Court. Now the federal judiciary is delegitimizing itself with the right. Chief Justice Roberts’ concerns with “legitimacy” seem mostly focused on the New York Times and Washington Post editorial pages. That is a serious error.

