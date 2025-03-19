THESE ARE ALL GOOD QUESTIONS:

What makes the government deserve 40% of my income? Is the the gay rights advocacy they pay for in North Macedonia? Is it the environmental justice classes in eastern North Carolina for Latinx immigrants? What exactly makes these f**kers deserve it? https://t.co/tyICpJZL3j — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 19, 2025

Related:

This guy just ran for Vice President of the United States 5 minutes ago and he’s campaign on killing the #7 largest company in the United States https://t.co/unQcoUCvUm — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 19, 2025

Plus:

Sometimes when I need a little boost, I look at the @JDVance portrait in the @WhiteHouse and thank the Lord 🙏 https://t.co/etwL4KocIx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2025

UPDATE:

Elon is bringing stranded astronauts home from space while Tim Walz travels around crying about him and celebrating the Tesla attacks. Innovation vs Destruction. We are not the same. pic.twitter.com/2nd9DxcriT — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 19, 2025

A year ago, Tesla stock was $171/share. Today, after a 3-month decline from its high of $479 in December, it's at $225. May all my stocks "collapse" with a 30% increase year over year. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) March 19, 2025