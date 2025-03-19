NOT CRAZY ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATION: Herpes Infects Our Brains More Easily Than We Thought, Mouse Study Suggests. It occurs to me though: You used to see nasty crusty cold sores like that all the time, and now you don’t much, I suppose because of better medication. Same thing with acne. Well, good.
