DON SURBER: Mobius Strip Journalism: Sitting on $13 billion, Johns Hopkins University cries poverty. NBC sobs. “Here is what they didn’t say: Johns Hopkins has a $13 billion endowment that grew by $2.5 billion in the last fiscal year. That increase was triple the $800 million in savings U.S. taxpayers will enjoy by dethroning this welfare queen. Johns Hopkins, railroad millionaire and banker, deserved a better legacy than what the greed of these craven little cowards have done to the hospital and university he founded.”