MARK JUDGE: America’s elites have forgotten what a working week is. “I recently paid a visit to a nearby grocery store. A year ago, I helped build it. I was returning after a break of a few months. It’s time to pick up some shifts for the spring and summer seasons. I’ve worked seasonal, retail, and manual labor jobs my entire life. I’m also a journalist, but that doesn’t really pay anymore. I’d just like to say to the thousands of government bureaucrats in my hometown of Washington who are getting laid off during the Department of Government Efficiency purge: Welcome to the real world. It’s not as bad as you think.”