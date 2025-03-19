BAH. HOLLYWOOD HAS BEEN CENSORING AND CANCELLING ALL THE WAY DOWN FOR DECADES: Tim Roth: Trump Will Censor Artists.
And we haven’t seen much in the way of art out of it for a long time.
