VINDICATION FOR TWO IRS WHISTLEBLOWERS: They blew the whistle on how the IRS and Justice Department were taking care of Hunter Biden. Their reward? Isolation, denigration, defamation, and much more, all of it debilitating. But now these two brave guys are being promoted to positions that enable them to have a major say in the reorganization of the tax agency. It’s a step toward justice.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.