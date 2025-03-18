IF YOU LIVE IN THIS WORLD, YOU’RE FEELING THE CHANGE OF THE GUARD:

Fascinating: White voters didn't shift at all in their voting preferences from 2016 to 2024, while nonwhite voters all shifted to the Republican side: pic.twitter.com/xiiJmM5pTZ

A major shift we saw this cycle is that young people have gone from being one of the most progressive generations to one of the most conservative.

Republicans won 18 year old white men, white women, and men of color, and doubled their support with men under 25. pic.twitter.com/PN4PNYqaD7

— David Shor (@davidshor) March 18, 2025