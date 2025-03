NO, THE CONSTITUTION DOES NOT SANCTION BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP: President Donald Trump’s recent executive order confronted head-on the myth that merely being born within the United States guarantees an individual U.S. citizenship, as Birthright Citizenship advocates claim.

Rod Martin lays out a succinct and detailed presentation of the facts of the legal history of citizenship in the U.S. and in doing so makes it quite clear that merely being hatched here doesn’t a U.S. citizen make.