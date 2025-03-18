CONSEQUENCES:
🚨 #BREAKING: San Jose Police just announced they have ARRESTED the man who went viral for keying a Tesla, charging him with FELONY VANDALISM
FAFO! 🔥
SJPD’s Chief said “this senseless crime and its subsequent consequences should serve as a clear reminder: no matter one's… pic.twitter.com/DAUYUByjVu
Teslas have more cameras than a 7/11. Only a moron or a lefty would vandalize them, but I repeat myself.
Another one. Oh no, now you’re about to be famous for all the wrong reasons. https://t.co/AH087uHwNq
