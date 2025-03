HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE:

NEW: A gender studies professor who says "white empiricism" undermines Einstein’s theory of relativity sits on a top advisory panel at the Energy Department.

Meet Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, who claims string theory "failed to succeed" because the field has too many white men.🧵 pic.twitter.com/i1VGTWNUyw

— Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) March 17, 2025