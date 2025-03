LESSON #1: DON’T HOLD BACK. WIN DECISIVELY, NOT TENTATIVELY. MAKE THE RUBBLE BOUNCE AND LEAVE THE SURVIVORS TREMBLING AT THE THOUGHT OF THINGS STARTING UP AGAIN. Lessons for Western Militaries from the Gaza War: Israel’s experience in Gaza provides a sobering preview of what high-intensity urban warfare can entail, and how modern militaries must evolve to achieve decisive and ethical victories in any future conflict.

Curtis LeMay and Arthur Harris — and William Tecumseh Sherman — have thoughts.