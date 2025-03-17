LEFTIES ON MY SOCIAL MEDIA ARE SAYING THE MEASLES OUTBREAK IN TEXAS IS TRUMP’S FAULT. Stupid anti-vaxx MAGA types!
Meanwhile: European Region reports highest number of measles cases in more than 25 years – UNICEF, WHO/Europe: 127,350 measles cases were reported in the European Region for 2024 – double the number reported for 2023 and the highest number seen in the Region since 1997.
Is there anything MAGA can’t do? Related: Ontario is having its worst measles outbreak in almost 30 years. Here’s what you need to know: Measles was rare in Ontario, with only 101 cases reported between 2013 and 2023 — until a surge in cases last year.