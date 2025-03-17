COVID COVERUP: Ed Morrissey is Unsparing.

Now that the cat has come out of the bag, suddenly the New York Times feels the need to get out in front of the backlash. For years, the NYT ran story after story, scathing column after column, about anyone who dared to challenge The Science®. How dare people suggest that a novel coronavirus might have emerged from the nearby lab being run under questionable practices doing exactly the kind of research intended to produce novel coronaviruses! Those dissenters were all raaaaaacists, remember?

Now, the NYT — and not even in its own editorial voice — wants to play victim of The Science®. . . .

Ahem. “Has since emerged” is doing an awful lot of heavy lifting here. As early as April 2020, those “terrifyingly lax” protocols had already come to light. We also knew at that same time that the State Department had flagged the Wuhan Institute of Virology for violating safety protocols required for the kind of gain-of-function research it was conducting as far back as 2018. We also knew that The Science® still had zero evidence for a natural zoonotic leap to humans to explain the outbreak epicentered in the same town as the lab . . .

And yet, the New York Times went out of its way — as did the rest of the Protection Racket Media — to spend years treating anyone who questioned the “consensus” around a natural zoonotic leap as either a crank, a racist, or worse. Even when hints that the intel community had its doubts about the “consensus,” the media rushed to defend The Science® from any scrutiny whatsoever. . . . Why did the media circle the wagons around The Science®? Because The Science® helped cause the pandemic and didn’t want to get held accountable for it. Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins funded gain-of-function research even after several warnings about its dangers. They funded the WIV even after all the red flags went up about their “terrifyingly lax” protocols in pursuing that research. Had the media exposed that at the time, Fauci and Collins (and others) would have been hauled in front of a jury rather than allowed to set policies to deal with the pandemic to which they greatly contributed.