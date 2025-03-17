HMM: Donating Blood Changes Your Genes. “Recent research from the Francis Crick Institute has revealed intriguing genetic adaptations in the blood stem cells of frequent blood donors, supporting the production of new, non-cancerous cells without increasing cancer risk, as reported in the journal Blood.” Plus:

“Regular blood donation has been associated with several functional advantages for donors, beyond the genetic adaptations observed in blood stem cells. These benefits include cardiovascular improvements and potential metabolic effects.”

I donate two or three times a year. The health benefits aren’t really why I do it, but they’re certainly a plus.