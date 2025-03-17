WELL: This Will Cause Some Heartburn: Trump Declares POTATUS Auto-Pen Pardons ‘Void.’ The fight over this will be interesting, and ugly, and I don’t see where Trump has anything to lose from it.

Meanwhile, although Congress lacks the power to limit the president’s discretion on granting pardons, as I’ve written years ago it possesses the power to regulate pardons procedurally in many ways — for example, to require that they be signed in person by the president (no autopen), and perhaps to require that they be witnessed by others whose names are recorded, and deposited with the National Archives. This is under its power “to make all Laws which shall be necessary and proper for carrying into Execution the foregoing Powers, and all other Powers vested by this Constitution in the Government of the United States, or in any Department or Officer thereof.” That should be done.