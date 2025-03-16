YES.
“There is no constitutional crisis other than the Democrats lost. They are trying to create a constitutional crisis by having the judiciary and the federal district courts assume control of the executive branch.”https://t.co/dsPaxkBrkC https://t.co/Zhh2X4LLUH
— William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) March 17, 2025
Related:
A constitutional crisis over whether violent criminal aliens who are members of foreign terror orgs can be removed from the country expeditiously — the left sure knows how to pick their battles.
— Just Loki (@LokiJulianus) March 16, 2025