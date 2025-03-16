IF THERE’S SO MUCH GOVERNMENT AIR TRAVEL THAT IT’S ALL THAT’S PROPPING UP THE AIRLINES, THERE’S TOO MUCH GOVERNMENT AIR TRAVEL: The government is employing fewer people and they’re traveling less. United Airlines could lose millions of dollars. It says in the story, though, that it’s 2% of total air travel so I think the airlines can weather it.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.