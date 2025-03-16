CURRENT POLITICS IN A NUTSHELL:
Gotta love that while Mark Kelly was trading in his Tesla, Elon Musk was flying into space to save Kelly’s fellow astronauts who were abandoned by Joe Biden’s autopen.
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) March 16, 2025
