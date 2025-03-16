ANSWERING THE IMPORTANT QUESTIONS: Is It Bad to Store Magazines Fully Loaded? “Spring steel is made of a very specific alloy called music wire, and it is designed to stay in a permanent state of stress. YES, you should leave your magazines loaded! The act of loading and unloading is actually worse for your magazine springs.”
